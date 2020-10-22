Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $131.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.68.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $110.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.52. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $116.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total transaction of $110,890.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,588.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $313,572.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,695 shares of company stock worth $836,561 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 18,027.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 47,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47,412 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.