MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Hits $5.34 on Major Exchanges

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 35.1% against the U.S. dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $56.90 million and approximately $586,530.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $5.34 or 0.00041303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.20 or 0.00597149 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $274.44 or 0.02122782 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000077 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000569 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,655,150 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw.

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

