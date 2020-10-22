Mizuho Boosts Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $425.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $390.00 to $425.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Broadcom from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadcom from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $383.61.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $372.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $387.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $365.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.45. The company has a market capitalization of $150.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.80, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 74.67%.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total value of $1,623,489.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.36, for a total value of $29,871,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 654,941 shares of company stock worth $228,496,474. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,450,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,557,343,000 after buying an additional 135,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,253,640,000 after buying an additional 735,944 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 18.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,184,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $992,188,000 after buying an additional 651,443 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,697,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,167,103,000 after buying an additional 175,771 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,152,947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $995,102,000 after buying an additional 129,659 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

