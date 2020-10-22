Mizuho Boosts Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $290.00

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $285.00 to $290.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BofA Securities boosted their target price on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Paypal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Paypal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $198.27.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $213.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Paypal has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $215.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.00 billion, a PE ratio of 97.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.49 and its 200 day moving average is $166.98.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paypal will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,409,120.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $4,922,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,674,586.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paypal by 40.1% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in Paypal by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Paypal by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Paypal by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its position in Paypal by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 11,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

