Mizuho Cuts Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Price Target to $25.00

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DEI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.92.

DEI opened at $24.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $45.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $207.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.74 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 35.06% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In other news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $78,804.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,735,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,316,785.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 39,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $997,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,735,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,435,644.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 62,744 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 271.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 104,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 76,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

