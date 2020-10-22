Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

MTEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

MTEM opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average of $13.40. Molecular Templates has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.28). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 113.62% and a negative net margin of 514.48%. The business had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molecular Templates will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Lalande sold 500,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $6,525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii sold 3,496 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $37,582.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTEM. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,477,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,951,000 after buying an additional 566,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,514,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,890,000 after buying an additional 539,289 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,345,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after buying an additional 520,397 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 1,843.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 108,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 1,852.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 103,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

