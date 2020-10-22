Morgan Stanley Boosts Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target to $115.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

APH opened at $114.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $119.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.38 and a 200 day moving average of $99.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard Gu sold 10,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total transaction of $1,097,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 1,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,200 shares of company stock valued at $21,254,901. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Amphenol by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,220,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,362,423,000 after acquiring an additional 397,533 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 6,176,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $668,174,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,821,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $366,108,000 after purchasing an additional 22,649 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $260,984,000 after buying an additional 1,160,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Amphenol by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,484,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,053,000 after buying an additional 65,895 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

