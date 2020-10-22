Morgan Stanley Increases Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target to $16.50

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. National Bank Financial set a $15.75 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities set a $17.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

AQN stock opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.62. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $343.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.37 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 8.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

