Morgan Stanley Increases Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $38.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALLY. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a fair value rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $23.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $27.86 on Monday. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $33.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.54.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.53. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

