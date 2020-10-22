Morgan Stanley Trims Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Target Price to $4.50

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet cut Marathon Oil from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $5.40 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.93.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $4.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 3.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.54 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 16.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 16.5% in the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 261,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 952.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 426,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 386,282 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 25,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

