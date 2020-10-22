Morgan Stanley Trims PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Target Price to $7.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut PBF Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays cut their price target on PBF Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut PBF Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. CSFB cut PBF Energy from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PBF Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.72.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $5.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $645.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.82. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.66.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PBF Energy will post -8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO C Erik Young bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 103,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $832,140.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 443,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,890 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,723,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,521,000 after purchasing an additional 876,104 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,137,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,347 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1,421.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,579,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,664 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,566,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,046,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.