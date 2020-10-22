Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Research Coverage Started at Compass Point

Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

COOP has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.29.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $22.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.66. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $25.14.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $1.43. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

