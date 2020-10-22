Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €275.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €275.00 ($323.53) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MEURV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €275.00 ($323.53) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €209.00 ($245.88) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €275.00 ($323.53) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €269.00 ($316.47) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €241.85 ($284.52).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1-year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 1-year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.