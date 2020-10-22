NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Shares Gap Down to $49.90

Shares of NAHL Group PLC (LON:NAH) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $49.90, but opened at $48.29. NAHL Group shares last traded at $50.50, with a volume of 236,503 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of NAHL Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 million and a PE ratio of -4.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 49.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 43.01.

NAHL Group (LON:NAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported GBX (0.80) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that NAHL Group PLC will post 1849.9999413 earnings per share for the current year.

NAHL Group Company Profile (LON:NAH)

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and services business focusing on the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Personal Injury, Critical Care, and Residential Property divisions. The Personal Injury division offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

