National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National General Holdings Corp. is a specialty personal lines insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial automobile insurance, recreational vehicle and motorcycle insurance, supplemental health insurance products and other niche insurance products. It operates in two segments, Property and Casualty and Accident and Health. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard and preferred automobile and sub-standard automobile insurance policies; Recreational vehicle insurance policies; commercial automobile insurance policies; and motorcycle insurance policies for various types of motorcycles, as well as golf carts and all-terrain vehicles. The Accident and Health segment provides accident and non-major medical health insurance products. National General Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New York. “

NGHC has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of National General from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JMP Securities downgraded National General from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on National General from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised National General from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair downgraded National General from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.17.

National General stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.03. 1,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,620. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.96. National General has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $34.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.86.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. National General had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that National General will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. National General’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National General by 150.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of National General in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of National General by 24.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National General in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of National General in the second quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

