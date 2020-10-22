Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is an international owner and operator of dry cargo vessels. It engages in the seaborne transportation services of drybulk commodities including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers and chartering of its vessels under medium to long-term charters. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. “

NMM has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of NMM opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $68.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.38. Navios Maritime Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $21.18.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $46.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.69 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 32.80% and a positive return on equity of 2.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the second quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 271.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth about $134,000. 5.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

