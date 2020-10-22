Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 10,350 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) by 50.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,350 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 78.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $137,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPRT. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $18.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 10.72 and a current ratio of 10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.77. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.34.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 33.51%. Research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.03%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

