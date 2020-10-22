Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 1,139 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $80.20 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The firm has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.27.

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 42,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $3,273,143.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 89,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,871,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $6,562,397.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,543,747.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 256,994 shares of company stock worth $19,678,851. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

