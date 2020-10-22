Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 370 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 167.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 146.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 188.7% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LITE. Loop Capital began coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. 140166 reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.42.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 7,425 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $659,191.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,749,216.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $328,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,568.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,037 shares of company stock valued at $6,866,739 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $83.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 6.58. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.06 and a 1 year high of $96.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.73 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 8.07%. Lumentum’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

