Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 401 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 95.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB opened at $128.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.91. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, William Blair raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.31.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $128,783.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,634.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.