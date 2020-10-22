Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 450 Shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SAGE Therapeutics were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SAGE Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 62.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 404.1% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 32.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SAGE Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $177,000.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $67.25 on Thursday. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $155.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average of $45.63.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.04. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.54% and a negative net margin of 6,869.15%. The business had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.28) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SAGE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Wedbush raised SAGE Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut SAGE Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.05.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

