Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 6,913 John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 52.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Brian A. Deck sold 280 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $29,061.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,146.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.86, for a total transaction of $29,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,984,026.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,580 shares of company stock worth $882,719. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $87.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.45. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $56.17 and a 12-month high of $119.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.37 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on JBT. TheStreet cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

