Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,420 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter worth $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT opened at $129.98 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $151.95. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.16, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.27.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $615.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 40.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total value of $393,271.20. Also, VP John Whittle sold 4,389 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.14, for a total value of $562,406.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $712,842.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,351 shares of company stock worth $6,979,883. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

