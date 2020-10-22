Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $48.91 on Thursday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $50.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.59.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.