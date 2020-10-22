Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDS. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,158,000 after acquiring an additional 146,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,207,000 after purchasing an additional 336,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 17.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,203,000 after purchasing an additional 42,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 518.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 189,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,546,000 after purchasing an additional 158,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $332.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $332.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.78. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $195.22 and a one year high of $363.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 54.21% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. UBS Group upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $264.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.50.

In other news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 7,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.43, for a total transaction of $2,517,101.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.91, for a total value of $618,990.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,090.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,178 shares of company stock valued at $6,708,312. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

