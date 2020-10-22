Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 1,629 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,520,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,447,000 after acquiring an additional 487,686 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,306 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,757,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,304,000 after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.71.

PG opened at $143.25 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $145.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $356.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.34.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

