Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 360 Shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 7.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 155,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,071,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $77.43 on Thursday. Science Applications International Corp has a 52-week low of $45.45 and a 52-week high of $96.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.42 and a 200 day moving average of $80.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

