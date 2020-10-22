Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 461 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JKHY. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,864,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 11.1% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 29.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,518.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $158.99 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.64 and a 52 week high of $200.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.58 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JKHY. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.75.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

