Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 41.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 16.8% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 195.8% in the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.71.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $143.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $356.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $145.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.34.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.