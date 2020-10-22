Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,047,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,197,000 after acquiring an additional 55,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,551,162,000 after buying an additional 830,299 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,702,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,204,000 after buying an additional 321,613 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 129.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,955,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,038,000 after buying an additional 3,924,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.64.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $37.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $206.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

