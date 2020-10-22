Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $432,000 Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 699.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,054,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,160,000 after buying an additional 3,547,449 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,896,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,367 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 6,430.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 864,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,769,000 after acquiring an additional 851,292 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $22,544,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 1,041.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 602,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,271,000 after acquiring an additional 550,024 shares during the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACGL. ValuEngine lowered Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $30.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $48.32.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.30. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

