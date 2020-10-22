Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $481,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,442 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.46.

Shares of WMT opened at $144.40 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $151.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $410.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.43 and a 200-day moving average of $129.89.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

