Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $513,000 Stock Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

GIL opened at $22.37 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $30.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.78). Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GIL shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Gildan Activewear from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

