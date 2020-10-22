Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $539,000 Stock Holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Five Below by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Five Below by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter.

FIVE opened at $132.34 on Thursday. Five Below Inc has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $141.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 74.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.39. Five Below had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $426.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Five Below Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub raised Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Five Below from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Five Below from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Five Below from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.81.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

