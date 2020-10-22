Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $540,000 Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Progressive by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,038,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,447,841,000 after acquiring an additional 733,212 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Progressive by 90.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,785 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in The Progressive by 1.7% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,976,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,648,000 after acquiring an additional 66,946 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 17.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,672,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,870,000 after buying an additional 553,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 4.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,436,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,295,000 after buying an additional 149,991 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $1,653,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,269.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $3,204,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,227,511.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,928 shares of company stock worth $8,017,393. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PGR opened at $93.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $102.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut The Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Argus cut The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on The Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.92.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

