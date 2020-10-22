Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $612,000 Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 797.1% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $260.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.79.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $137.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $78.06 and a 12-month high of $175.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.82.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $137.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.36 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $174,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,125 shares of company stock worth $6,519,375 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

