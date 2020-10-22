Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 844.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.46.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

