Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $463,000 in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AYX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 13.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Alteryx by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 19,960 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,998,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 264.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 1,324 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.58, for a total value of $184,803.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.17, for a total value of $700,596.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,182 shares of company stock worth $16,533,420. 13.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Alteryx from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alteryx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.07.

NYSE AYX opened at $137.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.33 and its 200-day moving average is $133.68. Alteryx, Inc. has a one year low of $75.17 and a one year high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Alteryx’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

