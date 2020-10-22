Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 54,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on USB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.40.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $38.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.41 and a 200 day moving average of $36.43.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

