Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 506.9% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other news, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,919,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,012. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $81.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $87.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ATVI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.45.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.