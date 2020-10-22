Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 1,573 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,303 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 82.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 12,614 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 4.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Victor K. Nichols acquired 4,475 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,078.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at $559,661.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Erickson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.96 per share, for a total transaction of $51,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,182. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $58.51 on Thursday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $95.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.02 and its 200 day moving average is $58.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $177.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

