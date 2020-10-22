Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 233 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 268.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $332.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.78. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $195.22 and a one year high of $363.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $332.29 and its 200-day moving average is $319.18.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.74 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 54.21% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.50.

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,400 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.14, for a total value of $455,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,115.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $1,903,737.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,098 shares in the company, valued at $362,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,178 shares of company stock valued at $6,708,312. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

