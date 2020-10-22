Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 250 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 526.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 159,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,390,000 after purchasing an additional 134,336 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIZ. ValuEngine lowered Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Assurant from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $122.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $142.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 3.95%. Assurant’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

