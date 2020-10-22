Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBT. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Brian A. Deck sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,789. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.86, for a total transaction of $29,658.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,984,026.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,580 shares of company stock valued at $882,719 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $87.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.45. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $56.17 and a 52-week high of $119.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.60.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.37 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

JBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

