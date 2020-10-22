Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 16.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 222,605.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 80,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 80,138 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 49,844 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANIK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub cut Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of ANIK opened at $35.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 7.93. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $75.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.56 and its 200-day moving average is $34.86.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $30.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 million. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK).

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.