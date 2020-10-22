Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 1,190 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Eaton by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 463,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,026,000 after purchasing an additional 70,940 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $469,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Eaton by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 99,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after buying an additional 10,216 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Eaton by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 12,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,402,000 after buying an additional 21,110 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $108.28 on Thursday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $111.19. The stock has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.83 and its 200-day moving average is $91.69.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $315,120.74. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,384 shares in the company, valued at $15,336,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,597 shares of company stock worth $9,550,626. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.12.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.