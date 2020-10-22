Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Partners Value Investments LP lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 50.0% in the second quarter. Partners Value Investments LP now owns 128,758,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,236,156,000 after acquiring an additional 42,919,512 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 71.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,184,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 50.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,371,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,110,000 after buying an additional 13,829,390 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 57.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,166,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,202,000 after buying an additional 11,753,902 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 54.8% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 25,585,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,332,000 after buying an additional 9,052,155 shares during the last quarter. 59.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAM opened at $33.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.45 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day moving average is $33.22. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 21,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $273,585.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ati Investment Parent, Llc sold 47,625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $42.50 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.85.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

