Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 2,979 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,671,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,188,958,000 after buying an additional 1,765,237 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,617,000 after buying an additional 749,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,394,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $933,345,000 after buying an additional 1,058,362 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 27.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,544,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $838,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,837 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 17.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,467,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,649,000 after purchasing an additional 651,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.71.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $172.73 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $150.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.04.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

