Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in AerCap by 4,347.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management grew its position in AerCap by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $28.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day moving average is $28.68. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $64.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.42. AerCap had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AerCap in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AerCap has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

