Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 641 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 153.8% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 79.9% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $149.55 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.62.

NYSE LLY opened at $141.31 on Thursday. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $170.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.35 and a 200 day moving average of $153.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $135.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.19.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

In related news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

